“I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” – Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis to Deadline

Sudeikis may or may not have been joking with this remark, but let’s just say that he seems pretty sold on finishing Ted Lasso up with Season 3 on Apple TV+ over the coming months. The show’s recent trailer forecasted wins and losses, and a teaser revealed that the characters keep believin’ despite any upheaval, which may or may not be a slight bit of shade towards the silly backlash from a few vocal parties towards Season 2. Lasso and AFC Richmond will soon return with the show picking up slightly ahead of the packed spring TV schedule led by Succession and Yellowjackets.

For at least a year, Sudeikis has fielded seemingly endless questions about whether the show will continue after this third round, and while backstage at the 2022 Emmys ceremony, Jason pointedly declared that although the buck frequently passes to him on the subject, he wasn’t sure about the future of the show, and that such a decision would be down to numerous “factors other than myself.” In a new Deadline interview, Sudeikis appears to be breaking the news — while also expressing gratitude — that this (other than possible spinoffs) is the end of the line for Ted Lasso, and he hopes that people will be good with it:

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3 — it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Previously, WB TV Group CEO Channing Dungey communicated something similar to Deadline, which is that Season 3 “end[s] beautifully.” Dungey added, ” I think the fans will be really happy and excited” if the show ends at that point in time, but hints of spinoffs seem to be the extent of a continuation. Other than Cameo!

Ted Lasso will return on March 15 with Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Anthony Head, Juno Temple, Hanna Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, and more on board.