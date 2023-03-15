Ted Lasso is bringing the gang back for another fun season of sports, cursing, and genuine male friendships, but fans are still a little uncertain if this will be the last time we get to see the crew and their various locker room shenanigans.

Season three of the inspirational sports comedy premiered this week, and while most people are celebrating the return, others are eagerly awaiting any sort of news regarding season four.

While Jason Sudeikis is staying unsurprisingly silent on the ordeal, the rest of the cast seems excited by the idea of an extended Lasso-verse, and possible spinoffs. “It’s come to that place where if you made a poster of everyone in Ted Lasso it would be f*cking huge,” writer and Roy Kent himself Brett Goldstein told Variety, adding, “You could do a spin-off of every character.”

But there is one fan-favorite character that would likely have the most fun with his own show, and that happens to be Goldstein’s Roy Kent. “I love playing Roy Kent,” Goldstein admitted when asked if he would want Kent to have his own spinoff. As the saying goes, he’s here, he’s there… you get it.

But then Goldstein quickly diverted the conversation into a goofy pitch for season four, which revolves around a ghost version of Lasso. No, really, just hear him out: “I have pitched a Season 4 idea to Jason that he is considering. The problem is that in Season 3, five of the main characters die, so my plan for Season 4 is Ted comes back as a ghost, and it’s called Ghost Ted,” he explained, not realizing that Netflix already has one of those in the works.

He continued his all-star pitch: “He’s haunting the corridors, but he’s just trying to inspire. Some people don’t believe in ghosts, and that’s the journey the team goes on is eventually believing in ghosts,” he carefully explained, before adding, “Jason says he’s only thinking about it.” There is just… so much to think about. Can you blame him?

While we don’t know if Ted Lasso will really get a fourth season, Goldstein makes a really good point: not enough people believe in ghosts. Considering that the show takes place in London, one of Europe’s spookier cities, adding in a supernatural element would not be off the mark. They never caught Jack The Ripper, so all of those souls are just waiting around to be avenged. Who could play football in a place like that?

Obviously, nothing anything this cast says should be taken seriously, but Sudeikis did say that he wants fans to celebrate this season instead of hoping for another one. He told Variety, “While we’re flattered by the curiosity of ‘Is this the final season,’ the fact is that content-wise, if you just go by running time, this season has a Season 4 within itself.” Yes… but does the season have ghosts and supernatural elements? Or just another normal, run-of-the-mill season filled with biscuits and believing? You’ll just have to see for yourself!

(Via Variety)