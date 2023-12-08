It’s fun when on-screen best friends are off-screen best friends, though it’s even funnier when you learn that co-stars are sworn enemies. But it’s generally nicer when they do get along, which is why it was refreshing to see that Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham are actually obsessed with each other in real life. Maybe they even make each other biscuits.

Waddingham is gearing up to release her holiday special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, where her co-star and friend Sudeikis makes an appearance.

Waddingham told People that the inclusion was a no-brainer. “I had to have him in the special. He has been in recent years my greatest champion, I mean, look at what happened with Thundergong!,” the actress said, referring to the charity event that Sudeikis threw earlier this year. “He invited me in to come and do that with him.” Not only did she go, but she also played the Gaga to Sudeikis’ Bradley Cooper with a majestic cover of “Shallow.”

The actress, who starred alongside Sudeikis in Ted Lasso for all three seasons, confirmed her real-life friendship with the actor, which consists of a lot of nagging. At least they are honest. “We are great pals and celebrate each other wholly. So I kept nagging him. I was like, ‘Darling, I’ve got to have you in,’ so it’s a thank you and a big kiss to him too,” she added. Sometimes nagging works.

In the special, Sudeikis portrays a cab driver who picks up Waddingham for some good old-fashioned caroling. Sound familiar?

You can stream both Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas and Ted Lasso on Apple TV.

