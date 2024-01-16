Despite several nominations, Ted Lasso did score a win at Monday night’s Emmy Awards, which brought out some mean-spirited trolls who apparently relished in watching the feel-good show go home empty-handed. However, if the haters thought their heckling would get under Jason Sudeikis‘ skin, they were sorely mistaken.

The Ted Lasso star and creator is active on Twitter to the point where he definitely saw some of the smug tweets relishing the Apple TV+ show being snubbed. However, instead of responding, Sudeikis simply liked the tweets, which is reportedly his way of sticking to the show’s spirit by responding with kindness. (Also, letting the trolls know that he’s unbothered by their taunts probably doesn’t hurt either.)

Via Decider:

As a seasoned Sudeikis social media reporter, I’ve previously written about the celebrity’s unique use of the platform’s “Like” feature. For those who don’t know, the 48-year-old father of two frequently favorites tweets that make him feel good — just like the rest of us — but he’s also quick to embrace the haters, regularly smashing the heart button on harsh criticisms of himself and his show. It’s likely that Sudeikis bravely and boldly acknowledges the negativity to gently troll his trolls.

You can see the troll tweets Sudeikis liked below, and he even took the time to like some of the replies, too. The dude had some time on his hands:

🤣🤣🤣 — HB ᴴ (@heiswonderful26) January 16, 2024

the bear sweeping @jasonsudeikis YOURE DONE — sophia (@realitea11) January 16, 2024

maybe if roykeeley was endgame you would’ve won @jasonsudeikis — izzy (@spidermannwh) January 16, 2024

AND NOTHING FOR YOUU @jasonsudeikis — ☆ jenny ☆ (@MOJOPINRRY) January 16, 2024

(Via Decider, Jason Sudeikis on Twitter)