Nearly a year after The Mandalorian’ s season two finale broke the news that a spinoff series following beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett was in the works over a Disney+, we now have our first look at it. However, while finally seeing lead star Temuera Morrison suit up as Boba Fett in the trailer was already exciting in itself, it’s a surprise casting revealed about half-way through the trailer that has fans buzzing with excitement and has one iconic actress “jumping up and down.”

So honored to be a part of the #StarWars family 🙏🏼The little kid in me is jumping up and down. ☺️https://t.co/PzjfxwtEf3 — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) November 1, 2021

After making her appearance in the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, Jennifer Beals (Flashdance, The L Word, Devil in a Blue Dress) has confirmed she will be starring in the Star Wars spinoff series, taking to Twitter to announce she is “so honored to be a part of the #StarWars family.” Based on her brief appearance in the trailer, it appears the actress will be playing a Twi’lek working at a cantina on Tatooine, though both her name and how her story ties into Boba Fett’s and Fennec Shands’ (Ming-Na Wen) has yet to be disclosed.

Premiering on December 29, The Book of Boba Fett follows legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they return to the Skywalker family’s home planet of Tatooine to try to take over the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Robert Rodriguez will be working the series as its executive producer, alongside The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni of Star Wars: The Clone Wars fame.