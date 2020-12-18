In a first for the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian Season 2 finale contained a post-credits scene that announced The Book of Boba Fett is coming December 2021. You’d think more Boba Fett would be a good thing, especially after the character had people losing their minds over the classic bounty hunter whooping ass in Episode 14, but The Mandalorian fans are freaking out over what exactly this announcement means. The biggest concern (and this is speculation) is that Book of Boba Fett might not be its own series but, instead, the third season of The Mandalorian, which would embark on a new story that does not include Mando and, dare we say it, Baby Yoda.

While a Boba Fett spinoff was reported to be on the “verge of filming” in early November, and as of this writing, Variety and Deadline are referring to the show as its own series, there’s been no further comment Lucasfilm on the nature of the show. It’s also notable that if Book of Boba Fett started filming in November, that’s when a third season of The Mandalorian should’ve began production. On top of that, Lucasfilm previously announced that Season 3 release date is Christmas 2021, but now, Book of Boba Fett is showing up at the same time. Cue the fan freak-out:

#TheMandalorian soooo at first I thought “The Book of Boba Fett” meant we were getting a secret Boba Fett show but since the release date it showed is the same for season 3, is that just the subtitle for the third season..? — Steven Burran (@StevenBurran96) December 18, 2020

#BobaFett must be the main character in season 3 then since it says the ‘book’ and each episode is a chapter. Still hope we see more of #TheMandalorian https://t.co/ezc3iMLmOa — Jack Simmons (@JackSimmons101) December 18, 2020

The Book Of Boba has the same release year and month as The Mandalorian Season 3. If this new show replaces it, we riot#TheBookOfBoba #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda #BobaFett #StarWars — ElitePraetorian (@PraetorianNZ) December 18, 2020

Worth mentioning that Kathleen Kennedy never said #TheMandalorian S3 was coming Christmas 2021. She said The Next Chapter was Debuting then. “Set within the TL of The Mandalorian These interconnected shows, along w/ Future Stories…will culminate in a climactic story event.” https://t.co/dOPtRRnR3F — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) December 18, 2020

ok ok but wait someone please confirm if the book of boba fett is a separate series or the man focus of season 3 because i did not get attached to din and his little green son for no reason ✨#TheMandalorian — celine (celinnnaa) (@dimpledtrash) December 18, 2020

#TheMandalorian SPOILER So the Book of Boba Fett and Mando season 3 are separate right? Cause what the fuck, lmao. — Priscilla (@lamantram0ri) December 18, 2020

I liked his character but I am not okay with him taking over the show . The show is about Din and The Child . If they are out , I am out . #TheMandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/4yjqDlcPNo — Mysterious Stranger She/Her (@fluffybook) December 18, 2020

cw // mando spoilers i know s3 is happening but that felt like an ending and i don’t like that and what the fuck is the book of boba fett pic.twitter.com/Pj0QYYRrjP — mila ❁ mando spoilers (@DINDJ4RIN) December 18, 2020

While Mando and Baby Yoda’s story concluding in the Season Two finale is obviously the worst-case scenario, and highly unlikely (we hope), there is a chance that the Book of Boba Fett could be both a spin-off and a break before catching up with our favorite bounty hunter and his green baby at a later date. Lucasfilm wouldn’t just end their story with the little guy leaving with [REDACTED], right? … RIGHT?!