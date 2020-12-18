Lucasfilm
‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over What They Fear The Post-Credits Scene Could Mean For Season 3

In a first for the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian Season 2 finale contained a post-credits scene that announced The Book of Boba Fett is coming December 2021. You’d think more Boba Fett would be a good thing, especially after the character had people losing their minds over the classic bounty hunter whooping ass in Episode 14, but The Mandalorian fans are freaking out over what exactly this announcement means. The biggest concern (and this is speculation) is that Book of Boba Fett might not be its own series but, instead, the third season of The Mandalorian, which would embark on a new story that does not include Mando and, dare we say it, Baby Yoda.

While a Boba Fett spinoff was reported to be on the “verge of filming” in early November, and as of this writing, Variety and Deadline are referring to the show as its own series, there’s been no further comment Lucasfilm on the nature of the show. It’s also notable that if Book of Boba Fett started filming in November, that’s when a third season of The Mandalorian should’ve began production. On top of that, Lucasfilm previously announced that Season 3 release date is Christmas 2021, but now, Book of Boba Fett is showing up at the same time. Cue the fan freak-out:

While Mando and Baby Yoda’s story concluding in the Season Two finale is obviously the worst-case scenario, and highly unlikely (we hope), there is a chance that the Book of Boba Fett could be both a spin-off and a break before catching up with our favorite bounty hunter and his green baby at a later date. Lucasfilm wouldn’t just end their story with the little guy leaving with [REDACTED], right? … RIGHT?!

