Jennifer Lopez’s breakout role as an actress came in 1997’s Selena where she played Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the Queen of Tejano music (that also was the year she was in Anaconda, a movie now mostly known for the scene where Trump’s biggest fan winks after getting thrown up by a snake). Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film, which catapulted her into a level of fame that she still attains today, and she’s hoping the same level of recognition comes for Christian Serratos.

The Walking Dead actress was cast as the “Como la Flor” singer in Netflix’s Selena: The Series, which has Lopez’s support. “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard about this new Selena series on Netflix,” she said on Instagram. “Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It’s a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena. It’s a big part of my life and my career. And I can’t wait to see it. It’s on Netflix.” Lopez doesn’t mention Serratos by name, but the passing-of-the-Texas icon torch is implied.

Part one of Selena: The Series premieres on December 4.

