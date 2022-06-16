Amy Schneider’s historic run on Jeopardy! inspired awe and, unfortunately, some controversy among those made uncomfortable by watching a transgender woman dominate the syndicated game show to the tune of 40 wins and $1,382,800 in winnings.

Schneider currently holds the record for the winningest woman in Jeopardy! history, second in wins behind Ken Jennings and fourth in earnings overall. And fans will see much more of her on their TVs later this year when she headlines the show’s next edition of its yearly Tournament of Champions. But one place Schneider didn’t show up was on a Fox Sports baseball broadcast, and some fans wondered if the network intentionally snubbed Schneider for some reason.

The drama started on Saturday when Schneider threw out the first pitch at a San Francisco Giants game. Schneider, a trans woman from across the Bay in Oakland, took part in the team’s Pride Night festivities, with the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers wearing special Pride-themed hats for the occasion. But bizarrely, Fox Sports decided to pretend that former NASCAR driver and now-Fox broadcaster Kurt Busch threw the pitch instead.

"Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch." pic.twitter.com/DzolTVrLey — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 12, 2022

As The Comeback noted, the footage was actually from two days earlier. And the move was good enough to dupe a local TV station into reporting that Busch threw out the pitch on Saturday, not Schneider. It’s a really strange thing all around, which could have been a mistake or perhaps something carrying a bit more malice. It’s something Schneider herself alluded to on Twitter in the days that followed.

Well, that’s Fox for you https://t.co/YF3n1ACi1l — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) June 13, 2022

“Well that’s Fox for you,’ she replied in a quote tweet about the apparent snub. But Fox Sports addressed the situation this week, and it was apparently more about advertising than anything. As SFGate reported on Tuesday, the network officially denied it intentionally snubbed the 40-time Jeopardy! champ by refusing to air her first pitch. Rather, it had other business to attend to during the broadcast.