Look, if there’s two things I know about being on television, it’s this: the camera adds 10 pounds, and don’t make your hands into little circles and move them side to side. You will be turned into a meme.

Jeopardy! kicked off the first quarterfinal of its Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition this week with three contestants: Jesse Chin, an accounting director from Bayside, New York; Kate Campolieta, a corporate communications specialist from Simsbury, Connecticut; and Mira Hayward, a podcast host from Portland, Oregon. After a slow start, Mira had a total of $16,400 heading into Final Jeopardy.

The category was “World Flags” and the clue read, “The flag of this Asian nation features part of a World Heritage Site built in the 12th century.” Jesse, Kate, and Mira all got it wrong (the correct response: “What is Cambodia?”) because, as noted by The Jeopardy Fan, “In what is believed to be a first-ever occurrence in the history of the show, all three players bet $0 in Final Jeopardy.” Mira technically won and advanced to the semi-finals, and she also won the hearts of dirty-minded viewers with her celebration dance.

Surely this Jeopardy! moment won’t be memed pic.twitter.com/DaqY6GX6LA — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) February 6, 2024

“jeopardy’s winner last night made a “0” sign with her hands to her competitors after winning, as they both bet $0 during final jeopardy and uhhhhhh,” one viewer wrote on X, while another shared, “I’d really like to know what gesture she thought she was doing… because I’m sure it’s not what it looks like to all of us.” There were Daily Double jokes.

It's always the silliest moment's that go viral. https://t.co/0qgJz1sr9H — Jeromy (@AnOutlawPatriot) February 6, 2024

She will never live this down lol https://t.co/TJ4NxjCbbD — TOliverOVA (@ToliverOVA) February 6, 2024

Saw this live and knew she was gonna be an instant legend https://t.co/ia7TCPjhyS — Trevor Mason (@TrevorMason28) February 6, 2024

Onlyfans, jeopardy style. 😂 — Mask Of Duality (@Maskofduality) February 6, 2024

The minds of Jeopardy! fans are in this shallow trough fixed beneath the edge of a roof for carrying off rainwater. What is the gutter?

