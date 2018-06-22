The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon still gets its viral moments from time to time, and you can’t deny the stand Fallon took with his appearances alongside the Stoneman Douglas students. But it still seems like the show and host can’t get out of the shadow of Donald Trump and the 2016 interview that seemed to be a breaking point ahead of the election.

As Fallon discusses in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Trump interview is still a monkey on his back and seems to be one of the factors harming his show in the ratings. He’s still defending himself:

“I did not do it to ‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff…

“It just got bigger and out of control,” Fallon recalls, speaking in his office at 30 Rock. Then came the shots from Fallon’s colleagues. “I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter, and I go, ‘Okay, now I’m just gonna get off,'” he says. “They know the show. I’m just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work ’til seven at night and I’m just trying to make a funny show. [Addressing them:] ‘You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I’m one of the good people — I mean, really. You don’t even know what you’re talking about if you say that I’m evil or whatever.’ But people just jump on the train, and some people don’t even want to hear anything else. They’re like, ‘No, you did that!’ You go, ‘Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work.'”