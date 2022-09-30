On Tuesday, Perry Greene — Marjorie Taylor Greene’s presumably better half for more than a quarter-century — filed for divorce. In papers filed with the court, Greene stated that the couple had been separated for quite some time and that their marriage of 27 years was “irretrievably broken,” which sounds way harsher than the typical “irreconcilable differences” excuse. While some people were shocked to hear the news, Jimmy Kimmel was not.

On Thursday, he announced the kooky Georgia congresswoman’s newly-single status, and posited what he believes was the final straw in their union:

One of Trump’s most loyal MAGA maggots is congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — she’s getting divorced. Her husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce yesterday after 27 years. His original sentence was 30 years, but the judge shaved three years off for good behavior. In the space where he had to state the reason for divorce, he wrote: ‘I am married to Marjorie Taylor Greene.’

Marge, meanwhile, seems to be taking the divorce in relative stride. On the same day her soon-to-be ex filed for divorce, she was complaining about the media mischaracterizing her hog hunting contest.

.@HuffPost I demand you change this headline and your lies about me immediately. Your freedom of press is not freedom to lie about me. I NEVER said anything like this and did NOT call for violence on Democrats. 1/7https://t.co/OOUyzrl9tB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 28, 2022

She also took a moment on Twitter to prove that she is the same ol’ anti-trans conspiracy theorist she has always been.

The epitome of switching teams. pic.twitter.com/SJTZgvvllH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 29, 2022

You can watch Kimmel the clip beginning around the 9:00 mark above.