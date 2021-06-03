Donald Trump is not a very patient man. How else would one explain having a Diet Coke button installed in the Oval Office? Now, less than a month after he launched “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a Creed Bratton-style blog, in order to share his regular… thoughts—is that what they’re called?—with the American people and realized that nobody cares, he has given up on that, too. And Jimmy Kimmel had plenty to say about it on Wednesday night’s show—beginning with how Trump “was very excited about this blog for the first month after he was banned on Twitter, and now he’s just abandoning it. It’s a move he calls ‘The Eric.’”

Kimmel went on to explain the apparent reason Trump lost interest in sharing his own unhinged thoughts:

“According to one of his advisors, they’ve learned that the reason he shut it down is because people in the media have been mocking how few people were visiting his site. Traffic to the website dropped 99 percent from last year. So from now on he’s just going to write bitchy little notes on the dry erase board at the Mar-a-Lago omelet station. More people will see them.”

You can watch the full clip above, which stars around the 2:55 mark.