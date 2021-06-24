Just when you think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s well of batshit ideas, conspiracy theories, and other lies (™) might have possibly run dry, she manages to dredge up another whopper. This time it’s a new piece of legislation she recently proposed, which she’s calling the “Fire Fauci Act,” which itself is a misnomer. Which is exactly what we should all expect from a 47-year-old woman who only just learned about the Holocaust. On Wednesday night’s show, Jimmy Kimmel made a beautiful segue between a story about cows run amok in California to MTG’s latest cause:

“Speaking of out-of-control cows, the top Karen in Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has introduced legislation that she is calling the ‘Fire Fauci Act.’ Which would not actually fire Dr. Fauci, it would just reduce his salary down to zero dollars a year. Isn’t it amazing that she thinks she deserves the $174,000 a year we pay her and he doesn’t? Klan Mom accuses Dr. Fauci of failing to provide people with ‘accurate information’ about the COVID-19 pandemic. This from the woman who believes that Hillary Clinton eats baby meat pepperoni on her pizzas.”

Amazingly, as Kimmel noted, the Fire Fauci Act “is actually getting some traction among Republicans in Congress, partly thanks to a release of Dr. Fauci’s emails, which has given the QAnuts a new blanket to chew on.” One of MTG’s complaints? That Fauci told former president Donald Trump that millions of people would die because of COVID-19 if measures weren’t taken when, in fact, only 603,000 Americans have succumbed to the virus (so far). Which she sounded sort of disappointed about?!

Kimmel made a new proposal: “How about instead of a Fire Fauci Act we pass a Fire Marjorie Taylor Greene Out of a Cannon Act?”

You can watch the full segment above, starting around the 1:20 mark.