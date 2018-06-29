AMC

Aside from a short teaser for season four, and learning that Better Call Saul will cross over more into Breaking Bad territory next season (including the addition of Lalo), we haven’t gotten a lot of specifics about the forthcoming chapter of the AMC series.

Showrunner Peter Gould, however, shed some light on next season in an interview with USA Today, revealing that we’ll start to really see the transformation from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman in season four.

“This season, the audience will start to better understand how the fun, slightly mischievous, but good-hearted man who was Jimmy became Saul, who does so many despicable things. You really start to see how that happens and what causes that.”

One event that helps to trigger that transformation will obviously be the suicide of his brother, Chuck. That’s going to cause a huge ripple effect, and while Jimmy won’t respond to the suicide necessarily in the “way you’d expect,” it will change the nature of Jimmy’s “relationship to Kim.” Kim, meanwhile, will also begin to reexamine her life after the car accident, and it may mean a change in careers. “She’s in a place where she’s really reevaluating what the law means to her and how she wants to spend her time,” Gould says.