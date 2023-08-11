Last fall, Candace Cameron Bure sparked backlash when she became the chief creative officer for Great American Family (GAF) the latest Hallmark competitor which intends to keep “traditional marriage at the core.”

Bure’s Full House/Fuller House co-star and on-screen sibling Jodie Sweetin seemingly shaded Bure by “liking” posts that slammed GAF’s values. The actress has been vocally supportive of LGBTQ+ rights over the years, so when her recent movie, Craft Me A Romance, was sold to GAF, she was understandably not thrilled.

In a statement provided to People Magazine, Sweetin stated she didn’t have control over the sale, and is “disappointed” that it will land over at GAF. She also pledged to send any proceeds or money from the sale to LGBTQ+ orgs. Read the rest of the statement below:

Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold. So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family. I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Sweetin and Bure starred alongside each other throughout the ’90s and again for the Full House revival which aired from 2016-2020. Since then, the cast has reunited for various events, though it seems like there might be a little too much tension these days.

(Via People)