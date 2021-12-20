Everything Coming To HBO Max In January 2022

This January, so many new shows are landing on HBO and HBO Max that we don’t have to hype them up too much for you. Why? If you love good TV, the returning series and new projects that the streamer is welcoming this month should do that by themselves.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this January.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO Max special streaming 1/1)

Cue all the nostalgia-induced feels because our favorite Hogwarts alumni are returning to their magical roots in this special that reunites the cast of Harry Potter to reminisce on the good ol’ days. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint will gather in the Gryffindor common room to relive their earliest memories onset before chatting with other cast members like Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman about the influence the series has had.

Search Party: Season 5 (HBO Max series streaming 1/7)

The final season of Search Party arrives this month and it asks a question all of us should’ve seen coming: Would Dory (Alia Shawkat) make a good cult leader? The answer depends on if she can monetize her near-death experience with the help of guest star Jeff Goldblum’s tech god, and if she can convince her friends, Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliot (John Early), and Drew (John Paul Reynolds) to be her disciples.

Euphoria: Season 2 (HBO series streaming 1/9)

We’ve waited literal years but the second season of Sam Levinson’s Euphoria is finally upon us. Zendaya returns as the enigmatic-yet-flawed Rue who relapsed at the end of season one. She’s back attending meetings, carrying a suspicious-looking suitcase, and possibly turning her addiction into a for-profit enterprise. Jules (Hunter Schaffer) is back too, trying to rekindle their strained relationship as the rest of the group navigates the perils of another year in high school purgatory.

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (HBO series streaming 1/9)

Sure, Succession is over but if you’re craving a show about a dysfunctional family using their enormous wealth as an excuse to be terrible human beings, may we suggest season two of Righteous Gemstones? There’s just as much drama and comedy this time around, plus more musical numbers.

Peacemaker (HBO Max series streaming 1/13)

John Cena returns to fill the too-tight spandex of his breakout role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This series will explore the origins of the man who’s so committed to peace, he doesn’t care how many men, women, and children he has to kill to achieve it. It’ll also explain what happened to Peacemaker after the events of Gunn’s film as Cena’s vain, slightly idiotic hitman-for-hire teams up with a new group of capable and clueless baddies.

The Gilded Age (HBO series streaming 1/24)

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes delivers his next period epic, this time set in booming 1880s New York City. Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, they’re all in this drama which follows a young woman determined to upend the classist status quo of New York’s most elite, exclusive social circles.