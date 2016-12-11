John Cena Does His Best Fabio Impression At A Very Odd Erotic Bookshop On ‘SNL’

12.11.16

This sketch from Saturday Night Live was not the ten to one sketch sadly — that honor was reserved for the Talent Show sketch that saw John Cena and Mikey Day get covered in fake owl crap. But, it is just as odd and featured John Cena doing his best Fabio impression and Aidy Bryant pushing the ridiculousness to great levels. It’s also yet another example of bouncing the craziness off of Kenan Thompson and having him react to it.

Between Bryant’s bangs looking like bird feathers while she plays a “horny wealthy ghost” and Cena being a “dirt man” who knows only sex, it’s a fine way to close out the show. I guess I can understand why they waited until near the end to show it, but there are other sketches it could’ve replaced along the way. Like you could’ve switched this with the Joanne and The Tree sketch and I don’t think folks would’ve noticed.

You have to think times are tough for the local erotic book shop these days. All book stores have it tough, but the erotic shop is up against traditional media, the internet, and people sliding into your DMs. Things just aren’t looking up for your typical erotic shop owner these days. It’s a real shame.

