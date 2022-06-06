John Oliver rolled out a web exclusive last week that’s too good not to swing back towards for some levity, given that Oliver (out of necessity) returned to gun control for the deep-dive segment of this week’s episode. So, let’s take a moment to enjoy the heck out of this: John Ottiver, a “sexy river otter.”

You asked, and we delivered! To be clear, you did not ask for this image of John Ottiver, but nevertheless, that is what we are delivering to you. Behold him in all his chiseled, harmless glory! pic.twitter.com/idWmAKTS26 — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 30, 2022

This was Last Week Tonight‘s response to a gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor, the “Jesus Guns Babies” lady who wants to take a firing squad to sheriffs who don’t do the GOP’s entire bidding. As part of her incendiary platform, Taylor recently took a stand against furries, which she sees as the root of all evil and corruptors of children. “The furry days are over when I’m governor,” Taylor actually tweeted. “Public school is for academics not fairy tales.”

The furry days are over when I’m governor. Public school is for academics not fairy tales. — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) March 23, 2022

Well then. Oliver was happy to detail what’s wrong with Taylor’s position and point out that, yikes lady, furries are totally harmless. Here’s his summation of what the furry movie truly embodies: “[I]f you absolutely had to reduce the furry presence online right down to its bones, critiques of conservative economic theory and fuzzy butt shots really are the guiding principles of the whole movement.”

I genuinely love how John Oliver understand that furry culture is a) highly embracing of weirdness

b) highly queer

and c) EXTREMELY against conservative bullshit https://t.co/GnRH8isGGe — Xy, Heterochromatic 🌈🦊 Lesbian (@XylariaVG) May 31, 2022

Apparent furry accounts on Twitter are really digging this. John Oliver might even be their new king. The accolades poured in (from furries and civilians alike), including a “shoutout to the furry who got their ass to appear on john oliver.”

