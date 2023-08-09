The new trailer for The Continental offers the deepest dive yet into the John Wick prequel series headed to Peacock. Set in the 1970s, the three-part event centers on the early years of Ian McShane’s character from the films, Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell), as he finds himself in hot water with Mel Gibson‘s Cormac, who makes his first appearance in the trailer.

Cormac controls the titular Continental hotel and all the power that wields. However, that power has been threatened by Winston’s brother, who stole something very valuable from Cormac that he expects Winston to retrieve. Instead, the two are locked into a deadly war that, judging by the trailer, will have no shortage of brutal assassin brawls that fans of the John Wick films have come to expect.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres September 22 on Peacock.