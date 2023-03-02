There hasn’t been a new Star Wars movie in over four years, and the next one allegedly won’t arrive for another two years. But there are plenty of Star Wars shows. The ones that have aired have not been above fan service, bringing beloved characters back, even if it means making a young CGI Mark Hamill with an AI voice. Hell, you might even get one most people assume is long dead.

#TheMandalorian is BACK! And @clarisselou had a chat with Jon Favreau about what we can look forward to this season, and beyond. Full interview dropping on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/6p0IWsEXXO — Fade to Black Podcast (@FadetoBlackPod) March 1, 2023

In a new interview with the Fade to Black podcast, The Mandalorian honcho Jon Favreau was asked about resurrecting a specific character: Salacious B. Crumb, the cackling Kowakian monkey-lizard from Jabba’s lair in Return of the Jedi, who really does look like a cross between a monkey and a lizard. Well, he wasn’t above the idea.

“I mean we had Max Rebo, right?” Favreau alluiding to the blue elephant keyboardist also presumed to have eaten it. “Max Rebo, many people thought that he met the end of his days in the sail barge right? But we never really saw, and then Bib Fortuna too, wasn’t Bib Fortuna on the sail barge? I think he was, and then he showed up at the end of Season 2 [of The Mandalorian]”.

In conclusion, “never say never,” Favreau added, who pointed out that some of Salacious’ species popped up in the Mandalorian’s pilot: one being spit-roasted over an open flame, another in his cage, bemoaning their likely fate.

In the meantime, there’s the show’s third season, which kicked off in high dudgeon Wednesday, complete with the return of a favorite from one of the least favorite Star Wars films.

(Via IGN)