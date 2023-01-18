In 2022, Disney+’s Star Wars offerings were extremely mediocre disappointments (Obi-Wan, The Book of Boba Fett) to extremely good masterpieces (Andor, Ewan McGregor’s beard in Obi-Wan). In 2023, more additions will be added to the universe, with some stories that have been on a long break return. In January, things kick off with the second season of the animated series The Bad Batch. The Mandalorian returns in March, and at some undisclosed date, Rosario Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano, this time in her own series. 2023 will also mark Jude Law’s debut in the Star Wars universe because once you go Disney, you stay Disney. Here’s your guide to all the Star Wars shows coming out in 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 (January 4, 2023) Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang

Genre: Sci-fi, Animation

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 16 episodes

Creator: Dave Filoni

Trailer: Watch here This is not for casual Star Wars fans. This in-depth animated series from Dave Filoni, which follows a squad of clones with genetic mutations including Omega, a female clone, is heavier on the Star Wars lore than any film or live-action series. The show explores the sprawling galaxy, focusing on the years leading up to the Empire’s takeover of the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars. The show, which has a mix of serialized storytelling and stand-alone episodes is clearly building to something big, quite like its predecessor, The Clone Wars. The animation format allows the show to focus on the clone characters and stories that might be difficult, impossible, or, even for Disney, too expensive to pull off in live-action.

The Mandalorian: Season 3 (March 1, 2023) Starring: Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 8 episodes

Creator: Jon Favreau

Trailer: Watch here A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, The Mandalorian premiered on a brand new streaming service called Disney+. It was a different time: we didn’t even know about Baby Yoda yet. In 2019, The Mandalorian established an exciting tone for Star Wars shows, with an original story truly separate from the Skywalker Saga that honored the true spirit of the original trilogy with its western style action and storytelling. In its second season, which premiered in late 2020, the show became a sprawling Star Wars story, ending with an appearance from none other than a yassified, de-aged Luke Skywalker. Season three, coming out over two years after season two (Star Wars is expensive!) will hopefully dial back on the Skywalker stuff, and finally, introduce the world to Pedro Pascal’s mysterious face. Young Jedi Adventures Animated TV Series (Spring 2023) Starring: Emma Burman, Jmaal Avery Jr.

Genre: Sci-Fi, Animation

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: Unknown

Creator: Michael Olson

Trailer: TBA Young Jedi Adventures promises to turn the youngest people on Earth into Star Wars fans. The first-ever full-length Star Wars series for pre-schoolers will follow Younglings in Jedi school and their various adventures as students at Jedi school and throughout the galaxy far, far away. Since this is a children’s show, the young padawans will learn life lessons along the way, with episodes tackling topics including compassion, teamwork, patience, and friendship. The series will not cross paths with the main Star Wars timeline: it is set in a period called the High Republic, an era set centuries before the events of The Phantom Menace. Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 (Spring 2023) The animated anthology series returns at a currently undisclosed date this spring. The first volume of Star Wars: Visions, released in 2021, consisted of nine unrelated self-contained anime short films, produced by seven Japanese studios. The studios were given creative freedom, with stories existing outside the Star Wars canon: many of the films feature familiar characters and alternate histories, and stories exist throughout various periods in the galaxy ranging from before the Empire, during the events of the original trilogy, and after Rise of Skywalker. Volume 2 will feature short films from animation studios from multiple countries across the globe Japan, India, the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, and South Africa.

Starring: Various

Genre: Animation, Sci-fi

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: Nine episodes

Creator: LucasFilm

Trailer: Watch here