In 2022, Disney+’s Star Wars offerings were extremely mediocre disappointments (Obi-Wan, The Book of Boba Fett) to extremely good masterpieces (Andor, Ewan McGregor’s beard in Obi-Wan). In 2023, more additions will be added to the universe, with some stories that have been on a long break return. In January, things kick off with the second season of the animated series The Bad Batch. The Mandalorian returns in March, and at some undisclosed date, Rosario Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano, this time in her own series. 2023 will also mark Jude Law’s debut in the Star Wars universe because once you go Disney, you stay Disney.
Here’s your guide to all the Star Wars shows coming out in 2023:
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 (January 4, 2023)
Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang
Genre: Sci-fi, Animation
Rating: TV-PG
Runtime: 16 episodes
Creator: Dave Filoni
Trailer: Watch here
This is not for casual Star Wars fans. This in-depth animated series from Dave Filoni, which follows a squad of clones with genetic mutations including Omega, a female clone, is heavier on the Star Wars lore than any film or live-action series. The show explores the sprawling galaxy, focusing on the years leading up to the Empire’s takeover of the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars. The show, which has a mix of serialized storytelling and stand-alone episodes is clearly building to something big, quite like its predecessor, The Clone Wars. The animation format allows the show to focus on the clone characters and stories that might be difficult, impossible, or, even for Disney, too expensive to pull off in live-action.
The Mandalorian: Season 3 (March 1, 2023)
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff
Genre: Sci-Fi, Action Adventure
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: 8 episodes
Creator: Jon Favreau
Trailer: Watch here
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, The Mandalorian premiered on a brand new streaming service called Disney+. It was a different time: we didn’t even know about Baby Yoda yet. In 2019, The Mandalorian established an exciting tone for Star Wars shows, with an original story truly separate from the Skywalker Saga that honored the true spirit of the original trilogy with its western style action and storytelling. In its second season, which premiered in late 2020, the show became a sprawling Star Wars story, ending with an appearance from none other than a yassified, de-aged Luke Skywalker. Season three, coming out over two years after season two (Star Wars is expensive!) will hopefully dial back on the Skywalker stuff, and finally, introduce the world to Pedro Pascal’s mysterious face.
Young Jedi Adventures Animated TV Series (Spring 2023)
Starring: Emma Burman, Jmaal Avery Jr.
Genre: Sci-Fi, Animation
Rating: TV-PG
Runtime: Unknown
Creator: Michael Olson
Trailer: TBA
Young Jedi Adventures promises to turn the youngest people on Earth into Star Wars fans. The first-ever full-length Star Wars series for pre-schoolers will follow Younglings in Jedi school and their various adventures as students at Jedi school and throughout the galaxy far, far away. Since this is a children’s show, the young padawans will learn life lessons along the way, with episodes tackling topics including compassion, teamwork, patience, and friendship. The series will not cross paths with the main Star Wars timeline: it is set in a period called the High Republic, an era set centuries before the events of The Phantom Menace.
Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 (Spring 2023)
The animated anthology series returns at a currently undisclosed date this spring. The first volume of Star Wars: Visions, released in 2021, consisted of nine unrelated self-contained anime short films, produced by seven Japanese studios. The studios were given creative freedom, with stories existing outside the Star Wars canon: many of the films feature familiar characters and alternate histories, and stories exist throughout various periods in the galaxy ranging from before the Empire, during the events of the original trilogy, and after Rise of Skywalker. Volume 2 will feature short films from animation studios from multiple countries across the globe Japan, India, the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, and South Africa.
Starring: Various
Genre: Animation, Sci-fi
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: Nine episodes
Creator: LucasFilm
Trailer: Watch here
Star Wars: Ahsoka TV Series (2023)
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Genre: Sci-fi, Action, Adventure
Rating: TV-14
Runtime: TBA
Creator: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni
Trailer: TBA
Ahsoka Tano, an original and deeply beloved character from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars made her debut in live-action form in season two of The Mandalorian, portrayed by Rosario Dawson. Her own live-action series will exist in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in the years following the fall of the Empire. As teased in the other two shows, Ahoska will be on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, an imperial military leader. Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker’s padawan in the Clone Wars years, but abandoned the Jedi before the whole Order 66 thing after she was set up for a crime. Despite Anakin’s turn to the dark side, Ahsoka always saw the good in him. Given Hayden Christensen’s confirmed casting in the series, flashbacks to their much happier years as Jedi are likely.
Star Wars Skeleton Crew (formerly “Grammar Rodeo”) TV Series (2023)
Starring: Jude Law
Genre: Sci-fi, Coming-of-Age
Rating: TBA
Runtime: TBA
Creator: Jon Watts and Christopher Ford
Trailer: TBA
Set in the same post-Return of the Jedi period as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahoska, Skeleton Crew is a coming-of-age story starring Jude Law but we don’t know much more about it. Co-creator Jon Watts is best known for the Tom Holland MCU Spider-Man films wanted to create a Star Wars story inspired by Steven Spielberg films from the 1980s and coming-of-age films like The Goonies. According to reports from 2022, the series was looking to cast four actors to play teenage characters, and one 30-to 40-year-old actor. Filming began in Fall of 2022. This is a fun concept perfect for the Star Wars tone, themes, and world, as long as the show can resist integrating Skywalkers into it: Luke Skywaker does not need to assist in this coming-of-age story, he’s done enough.
Andor season two and The Book of Boba Fett season two (Probably 2024)
Andor, the best Disney+ Star Wars show by many parsecs, will return for a second and final season of Tony Gilroy realness. Cassian Andor’s adventures leading up to his death on Scariff in Rogue One will continue for twelve more episodes. season two is already underway, but it’s unlikely that it comes out in 2023. In 2022, Gilroy told Polygon, “This first half was about him becoming a revolutionary and committing to it, and sort of marrying himself to it, and sort of the blood oath,” he said. “If it was about him becoming a revolutionary, then the second half is about him becoming a leader.” The second season, which began production in November 2022 and will continue filming well into 2023, is expected to return in 2024.
The second season of The Book of Boba Fett, the series centering on the bounty hunter Boba Fett and then Baby Grogu and The Mandalorian for a couple episodes, has not officially been renewed. If it is not renewed, his story will liekly just continue in season three of The Mandalorian, because they are essentially the same show.