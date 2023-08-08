The double strike that has shut down Hollywood has seen its share of clever signs. And why not? A lot of them are professional writers after all. (Some are even among the industry’s finest gag writers.) Actors have had some great ones, too. Mandy Patinkin had a top shelf sign nodding to his most famous film, The Princess Bride. Now Mad Men’s erstwhile Don Draper got in on the action, too.

As per Entertainment Weekly, on Tuesday Sarah Silverman posted some images on Instagram from the SAG-AFTRA/WGA picket lines. One showed no less than Jon Hamm holding an excellent sign, reading, “That’s what the money is for.”

That, of course, is a reference to a beloved line from Season 4, Episode 7 of Mad Men, aka “The Suitcase.” In the scene, Elisabeth Moss’ Peggy Olson accuses Don of stealing an ad idea that led to him getting a Clio award. Don argues that all Peggy did was give him a “kernel” of an idea, which he turned into the commercial.

“It’s your job,” Don charges. “I give you money, you give me ideas.”

“But you never say thank you,” Olson responds, near tears.

Then comes Don’s iconic retort: “That’s what the money is for!”

It’s a great episode; just ask the scene’s stars. Both Hamm and Moss told EW “The Suitcase” was their favorite.