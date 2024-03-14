Jon Hamm recently joined the Taylor Sheridan universe in the upcoming series Landman, but the actor wants to make one thing clear: This one is not about cowboys, okay? It’s about oil, you see. Texas tea.

“It’s not actually cowboy-oriented at all,” Hamm told People while revealing that production for the Paramount+ series is already halfway done.

Alongside the Mad Men star, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Ali Larter have reportedly joined the show that will tackle the highly political world of oil drilling.

“It’s based on oil speculators and what they called landmen, which are the guys that run around and try to acquire mineral rights and land rights in the hope of speculating and finding oil.” Hamm adds, “There’s a lot of oil under the ground here in Texas and they are constantly trying to find it.”

Described as a “modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” Landmen is set to premiere some time in 2025, and Hamm has nothing but positive things to say about working with the Yellowstone creator, who’s had some difficulty with his leading men as of late.

“It’s Taylor Sheridan and obviously it’s very well written,” Hamm said. “It’s very well-researched. It’s a story very well told, and I think it’s an interesting take on what happens when it comes to how we get the stuff that makes our cars and our lives and our planes and everything in our modern world go.”

