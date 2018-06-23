Netflix’s Longtime Communications Director Fired For Using The N-Word

#Netflix
Entertainment Features
06.22.18

Getty Image

Earlier today, Jonathan Friedland — who has served as the communications director for Netflix since 2011 — sent out two tweets, cryptically explaining that he’d left the company after seven years.

It has since been reported that Friedland — who previously worked for 20 years as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal — was fired by Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings because Friedland had twice used the N-word. In an email to company employees, Hastings explained that Friedland was terminated for “unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity.” Hastings explained that Friedland had used the N-word during a PR meeting about sensitive words. Though Friedland apologized, he used the word again only a few days later in a conversation with two Black employees in the Netflix HR department who were trying to help Friedland deal with the original offense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP