‘The View’ Showed An Acting Legend A Nude Photo Of His Oscar-Nominated Son

Well, at least they weren’t talking about farts again.

James Brolin dropped by The View on Wednesday to discuss… actually, I don’t know why he was there. To promote Sweet Tooth? Or to discuss the turtle-y connection between The Master of Disguise, in which he played Fabbrizio Disguisey, and September 11th? It’s probably that one. But I can’t say for sure. I was distracted by the nude picture of his Oscar-nominated son, Josh.

“Your son, Josh, famously followed in your footsteps and became an actor. He recently posted a photo that got a lot of people’s attention because he was nude,” co-host Sara Haines inform Brolin. He replied, “Well, he’s always nude. I mean, all night. He gets dressed in the daytime.” After turning around and seeing a photo of Thanos as naked as the day he was born (with the exception of a cowboy hat on his head), the elder Brolin added, “Oh my God. You know, you raise them up and turn them loose, [and] good luck, if they even call you!”

Here comes Whoopi with the smooth segue:

Oscar-winning actress and The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg summed up the awkward exchange as the group transitioned to a new topic: “Leave it to us to show the picture behind you.”

This is no country for old men, but it is for naked men.

(Via EW)

