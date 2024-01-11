Most actors would kill to have a role on a hit and critically-acclaimed comedy series, but not Joy Behar. The comedian and raunchy The View co-host recently revealed that she turned down a chance to appear on Ted Lasso because of the weather.

During the latest episode of the The View‘s Behind the Table podcast, Behar confirmed to producer Brian Teta that she was offered the role Ted Lasso’s mom in Season 3. However, Behar notably did not appear on the show, and Teta was under the impression it was because Behar didn’t want to spend her hiatus in London. The comedian clarified that it was more than just that.

“It was too hot, you remember? There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No,” Behar said. “Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff, I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

The role ultimately went to Becky Ann Baker, who scored an Emmy nomination, but that wasn’t enough to make Behar regret her decision even as Teta touted Ted Lasso as the “hottest show on TV.” Joy hates the heat, and that’s all there is to it.

“It was not the hottest show on TV,” Behar said. “If they were doing it in the spring, I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall, but not in the middle of the heat wave.”

