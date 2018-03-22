Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Garry Shandling passed, there was a wave of great stories about the generosity and kindness of the late comedian. A pair that stood out was Conan O’Brien and Judd Apatow, the latter who considers Shandling his mentor over the years. His appearance with the long-time late night host on Wednesday was an interesting chance to discuss their shared experiences ahead of the release of Apatow’s documentary, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

Apatow was also on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to talk the documentary and was interesting how both he and Conan each had a story about meeting up with Shandling in Hawaii in the wake of what could’ve been the lowest point of their career. Conan’s stands out a bit more because it was right after he was fired from The Tonight Show and he ended up randomly spending a week that was meant for his family with Shandling. An important, enlightening, and uplifting week, though.

It’s pleasant to see two people who were so close to someone be able to reminisce and share bits of a soul that has passed away. It kinda keeps that person around for another moment and gives a chance to memorialize them all over again.

Also, Garry Shandling was just really funny and his fake quotes about What Planet Are You From? are gold. Almost too much because it makes you sorta want to watch it.

(Via Team Coco)