With Lego now in the hands of Universal after spending considerable time over at Warner Bros., Peacock has officially announced an all-new Jurassic Park special will arrive on the streaming platform later this year.

The special was announced with a new poster featuring the Jurassic Park logo as well as the first look at Jeff Goldblum‘s Ian Malcolm, both in Lego form. Although, apparently, the chaos theory practitioner will be much older this time around judging by his gray hair, but that won’t stop the character’s penchant for bare-chested-ness.

An animated special 65 million bricks in the making. Coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/oy5kyTbIKb — Peacock (@peacock) August 29, 2023

Here are more details via Variety:

The 22-minute special, titled “Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling,” will stream exclusively on the platform this fall. The poster features the iconic dino park logo assembled out of Legos. From Universal Pictures, Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and the Lego Group, the special is part of a year-long 30th anniversary celebration of the original “Jurassic Park” movie and is linked to Lego’s “Jurassic Park” 30th anniversary merchandise.

With Universal now holding the rights to make Lego movies, that opens the door for other franchises besides Jurassic Park. The studio owns the right to the classic movie monsters like Dracula and Frankenstein as well as The Fast and Furious series. (Dom Toretto’s Dodge Charger is already available to buy in Lego form, and pretty sweet.)

However, the studio jump did come at a cost: RIP, The Lego Batman Movie 2.

(Via Variety)