We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Kathryn Hahn does not miss. She’s great in comedies; she’s great in dramas; she’s great in dramedies; she’s even great as the voice of an evil octopus-doctor. Hahn was beloved before this year, thanks to roles in Step Brothers, Parks and Recreation, and Transparent, but she became next-level famous for playing Agatha on WandaVision, a role that earned her an Emmy nomination. (She lost, but in a way, we all won — in another way, “Agatha All Along” actually won.)

Hahn has booked her next big part: playing legendary comedian Joan Rivers in a Showtime series. Variety reports that Hahn is attached to play Joan Rivers in The Comeback Girl, a limited series in development at Showtime… In addition to starring as Rivers, Hahn will executive produce The Comeback Girl, Greg Berlanti will direct and executive produce, and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce.” The logline:

“Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne… and then it all fell apart. The Comeback Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

The Comeback Girl is set after Rivers was fired as the host of The Late Show, which means there’s a chance we’ll get to see Hahn-as-Rivers interview Gwar. I can’t wait.

(Via Variety)