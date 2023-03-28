There is a lot of family drama and even a little bit of hoopla in the final season of Succession, though the off-screen method acting debate rages on! If you need a quick recap: Brian Cox has been vocally critical of Jeremy Strong’s acting approach over the last few years (he “doesn’t put up with that American sh*t” as he calls it). Strong doesn’t really mind Cox’s critiques (they’re family, after all), and now Kieran Culkin has gotten in on the dramatics, as all the younger siblings tend to do when they aren’t getting enough attention.

When asked if Strong’s approach affected their working relationship, Culkin shrugged it off. “We’re professionals,” he told Esquire. “We like to go to work and do the thing. I don’t think it affected the way he did his work at all. Wouldn’t have affected mine. I think it was fine.” Strong definitely has enough award nominations to prove that it worked out in his favor. The actor insists the whole thing is blown out of proportion, and he doesn’t really walk around as Kendall in his off time (yet!).

Earlier this year, Strong said that his acting approach is just a personal preference and anyone can think however they want about it, including his on-screen siblings. “I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f**k he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control… I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show,” he told GQ last month.

We will see how long that sibling love lasts throughout the final season of Succession, which airs Sundays at 9 pm.

(Via Variety)