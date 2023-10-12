SKIMS might not be a company for everyone, but they sure do know how to pick brand ambassadors. The ladies of White Lotus, various US Olympians, and even Ice Spice are just a few examples of how Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand has become less about clothes and more about looking like a cool It Girl on the internet. The latest It Girl is the NYC queen herself Kim Cattrall, who doesn’t have time to appear on set but does have time to hang out with SKIMS and let us know where her priorities lie.

When Cattrall first dropped her SKIMS photos on Instagram, many people were comparing the ads to her iconic Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones. This doesn’t bother the actress, who says she treats the comparison as a compliment. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was just being myself,” she explained, adding, “I think for the rest of my life there will always be that association, and I take it as a fantastic compliment. She was such a wonderful character, but she’s part of me. I created her. It’s not Samantha, it’s me.”

Cattrall also admitted that she loves keeping her fans on her toes by referencing past characters. “Sometimes it’s fun to do a little wink and a nod for the fans, and not just for the fans from that series but my fans from Mannequin and Big Trouble in Little China and so on. These characters follow you because they’ve touched people or they’ve expanded their imagination about what a character like that could be. I don’t consciously conjure up anybody or think, I know what I’m going to do here. I just try to be as open as possible and get a feeling for what the director, the producer or the designer wants. If it adds a little spice, then that’s a lovely thing.”

When it comes to SKIMS, Cattrall says that she has nothing but admiration for Kim Kardashian. “Of course, I knew of her, and I knew that she’s done a really great job with this company. One of the things that has so surprised me is how affordable this product is. I mean, she’s a very smart woman. But I’ve never met her or her mom, or any member of the family. But she’s done something really terrific for women. It’s not run with an elitist attitude, which I think some people would be surprised at. This is for every woman, and that’s a powerful thing about the campaign.”

Even though Cattrall has been absent from the Sex and the City-verse, she is still regularly making callbacks to her character on socials, so maybe there is hope that ONE day, Samantha will reappear in the universe. Even if it’s just in an ad for SKIMS.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)