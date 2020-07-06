TV

‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Will Eventually Top Netflix’s Most Watched List, So Avoiding This Trailer Is Futile

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Netflix’s The Kissing Booth managed to be both objectively bad and insanely popular, and that combination made it one of the most watched (and re-watched) titles of 2018. So of course a sequel was bound to happen, and the film’s viewers will see The Kissing Booth 2 land later this month. If you’re wondering what the fuss is all about, this trailer can be absorbed without watching the original, and essentially, Joey King’s character got the guy (played by Jacob Elordi) last time around, and now, viewers will wonder how long it will take before all the clichés about cheating come true.

It doesn’t seem to be taking too long! This followup, which is also based upon Beth Reekles’ The Kissing Booth books, sees Jacob’s Noah flying off to college, where he’s (naturally) surrounded by beautiful women. Meanwhile, Joey King’s Elle is still stuck in high school, where a new handsome guy shows up. Also, her best friend’s mad at her, and parents (probably) just don’t understand, and you know how it all goes. If the sequel goes the way of the first film, all formulas and tropes shall stay intact, but fans will nonetheless watch it happen.

From the synopsis:

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on July 24.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×