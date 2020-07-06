Netflix’s The Kissing Booth managed to be both objectively bad and insanely popular, and that combination made it one of the most watched (and re-watched) titles of 2018. So of course a sequel was bound to happen, and the film’s viewers will see The Kissing Booth 2 land later this month. If you’re wondering what the fuss is all about, this trailer can be absorbed without watching the original, and essentially, Joey King’s character got the guy (played by Jacob Elordi) last time around, and now, viewers will wonder how long it will take before all the clichés about cheating come true.

It doesn’t seem to be taking too long! This followup, which is also based upon Beth Reekles’ The Kissing Booth books, sees Jacob’s Noah flying off to college, where he’s (naturally) surrounded by beautiful women. Meanwhile, Joey King’s Elle is still stuck in high school, where a new handsome guy shows up. Also, her best friend’s mad at her, and parents (probably) just don’t understand, and you know how it all goes. If the sequel goes the way of the first film, all formulas and tropes shall stay intact, but fans will nonetheless watch it happen.

From the synopsis:

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on July 24.