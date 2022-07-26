Lately, scrolling through Instagram has felt less like checking in on your friends and their cute pets and more like “who are these people and where did they come from?” At least, that’s how it seems after Instagram started shifting its algorithm. Instead of seeing people you follow, the app is constantly recommending strange accounts that you have never and will never interact with. While this slow re-design has been going on for the last few months, some people are fed up. And by “some people,” we mean the people with the most followers on Instagram, the Kardashians and Jenners.

Kylie Jenner, the most followed woman on the app with 350 million people watching her every move, took to the app the share her anger with the social media giant, which is owned by Meta. Jenner shared a post that said “Make Instagram Instagram Again. (Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone.”

Jenner’s sister Kim also liked and shared the post to her 326 million followers. the original poster also shared a link to a petition, which now has nearly 150K signatures. We all know how much they love this app!

When Kylie Jenner has a problem with an app, it’s serious. In 2018, Jenner mentioned that she hadn’t opened Snapchat since its controversial redesign, which caused the app the lose about $1.3 billion in value the next day. So, Instagram might be scrambling to make some changes soon. Or…they could just wait until either everyone gets used to the design or leaves the app, as many did with Snapchat. It happens!