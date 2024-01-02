In its upcoming season, La Brea will be taking a page from the Lost playbook by throwing even more sci-fi elements into the ever-growing sinkhole. But instead of polar bears and smoke monsters, the fine folks of La Brea will encounter something even scarier: a series finale. And dinosaurs! And more time travel! It’s the final season they are just giving it their all.

Eoin Macken, who plays Gavin Harris in the NBC drama, says that the main event of season three will be the gang trying to survive amongst the dinosaurs. “So many dinosaurs,” Macken told TVLine. At the end of season two, a giant T-Rex appears thanks to some portals. Season three will bring on a whole new slew of challenges as a whole crew of dinosaurs destroys the survivor’s home base.

Macken added, “Think of all the dinosaurs you ever thought of in your life, and they’re all in there.” Allegedly this is some sort of exaggeration, though there are lots of dinos on the way for the final season, in addition to some other stuff, “We’ve got time travel, dinosaurs, romance, death…. All sorts of stuff,” Macken added.

So why bring dinosaurs into the mix? Because they can! Showrunner David Appelbaum said, “One of the fun conceits of the show is these auroras can bring things from any time period, and for us the coolest thing we could think of was to bring dinosaurs [laughs],” Appelbaum told NBC last year. “So that’s definitely a tease of dinosaurs for Season 3, but really anything could be down here from any time period as we saw all these auroras open up at the end of Season 2. Anything could be around the corner.” Even a smoke monster, perhaps.

The final season of La Brea, which will consist of six episodes, premieres Tuesday, January 9th on NBC.

(Via TVLine)