Elon Musk desperately wants to be seen as funny, but actual funny people can’t seem to stand him. “This is such an age-old story. It’s somebody who wants to be funny, and they’re not funny and not everybody can be funny,” Patton Oswalt explained about the guy who destroyed Twitter, while Nikki Glaser unfavorably compared him to “Michael Scott meets Dr. Evil.”

Larry David, who created two of the funniest shows ever in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, also isn’t a fan.

David and Musk were seated at the same table at the 2022 wedding of Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger, as revealed in author Walter Isaacson’s new biography of the Tesla founder. David, never one to not involve himself in uncomfortable confrontations, wasted no time in getting under Musk’s skin. “Do you want to murder kids in school?” he asked, a reference to the Uvalde school shooting a few days prior.

SF Gate has more:

Reportedly “baffled and annoyed,” Musk responded, “No, no, I’m anti-kid murder,” which compelled David to retort, “Then how could you vote Republican?” David seemed to be referencing Musk’s then-recent public flirtation with the GOP, and the lack of action from Republican lawmakers in the days following the mass shooting. On May 18, 2022, Musk wrote that he had voted for Democrats in the past but would no longer do so because “they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

David confirmed that the incident happened, telling Isaacson, “His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw. Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended.”

It might have been worse for Elon. David could have called him “disgusting.”

(Via SF Gate)