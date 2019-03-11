‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Rings In A Robocall Prank On The FCC

Entertainment Editor
03.11.19

Season Six of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is now underway, and Oliver wasted no time getting to a problem that has only been getting worse: robocalls. An estimated 26.3 billion robocalls were made to U.S. phones in 2018, a 46% rise from 2017, and the problem is growing. First Orion estimates nearly half of all phone calls made to U.S. mobile phones in 2019 will be from robocallers.

On Sunday’s episode, John Oliver said something needs to be done. “We can’t go back to the days when people would just shout their message into a jar and then mail that jar across the country, because that was a terrible system and only marginally more accurate than having AT&T now.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Last Week Tonight#HBO#John Oliver
TAGSAjit PaiFCCHBOJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHTLast Week Tonight with John OliverrobocallsTelemarketers

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP