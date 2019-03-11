Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Season Six of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is now underway, and Oliver wasted no time getting to a problem that has only been getting worse: robocalls. An estimated 26.3 billion robocalls were made to U.S. phones in 2018, a 46% rise from 2017, and the problem is growing. First Orion estimates nearly half of all phone calls made to U.S. mobile phones in 2019 will be from robocallers.

On Sunday’s episode, John Oliver said something needs to be done. “We can’t go back to the days when people would just shout their message into a jar and then mail that jar across the country, because that was a terrible system and only marginally more accurate than having AT&T now.”