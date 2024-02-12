No offense to Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, but the best Super Bowl LVIII commentary wasn’t on CBS — it was on Nickelodeon.

The kid-friendly channel aired the overtime game between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, including a performance of “Sweet Victory,” SpongeBob SquarePants versions of celebrities (I’m fond of Billie Eelish), and announcers Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson being joined in the booth by SpongeBob and Patrick Star, voiced by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke.

Early in the third quarter, the camera cut to Leonardo DiCaprio watching the game from a suite. “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25,” SpongeBob said with a laugh. “That was about his dating history.”

“SpongeBob SquarePants firing strays at Leonardo DiCaprio during the Super Bowl” isn’t as wild a sentence as “Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice watching the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend is playing in the game,” but it’s close.

Fagerbakke told the Guardian that he agreed to call the game because “I am a professional moron.” The former college football player wanted to show kids that “a gladiatorial sport” can be fun, adding, “My job is to make silly stuff happen and make room for new football fans.” Patrick Star: the Taylor Swift of Bikini Bottom.