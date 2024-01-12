Say what you will about the Golden Globes (there’s a lot to say!), but it’s the only awards show where Indiana Jones helps Lily Gladstone locate the bathroom. You won’t find that at the Oscars.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where she told host Jimmy Fallon about meeting Harrison Ford at the Globes. “He was the best,” she said. “He was the one that really was like, when I needed to go to the bathroom, he got up all, you know, Han Solo-style and ran to the camera guy, ‘Where’s the bathroom? What’s the order? When is she up?’” Cinema’s greatest pointer pointing the way.

Gladstone, who won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Globes, also told Ford that Return of the Jedi was the reason she wanted to act. His response: “Oh yeah, me too.”

Gladstone said she loved the Ewoks as a kid, and her parents reminded her that actors played the furry Star Wars creatures. “So I thought, ‘OK, if I wanna be an Ewok, I have to be an actor,’” she said.

The clip, which you can watch above, is worth it for Gladstone’s impression of Ford alone. Check it out around 3:53.

look at how happy harrison ford was when lily gladstone was announced as the winner of the golden globes best actress in a motion picture 🥹 pic.twitter.com/8XoNj7zOYf — nic (@grqntt) January 8, 2024

(Via the Huffington Post)