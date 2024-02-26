When Lisa Ann Walter got dolled up for the 2024 SAG Awards, the Abbott Elementary had a specific goal in mind: Land a date. Her red carpet look certainly turned heads thanks to her sparkling and revealing dress. However, before she left the house, Walter’s son decided to roast his mom, but in a sweet, confident-boosting way.

“My son never notices how I’m dressed, ever,” Walter told Entertainment Tonight via PEOPLE. “When I was leaving, he just turned around and walked away. I said, ‘What, I’m trying to get a date,’ and he replied, ‘You’re going to get a date, you’re dressed like Dua Lipa.'”

Clearly, Walter appreciated the (slightly back-handed) compliment because she had no trouble sharing the moment on the red carpet. You can watch her gush about the mother-son moment below:

As for Walter’s love life, the actress recently got candid about how she didn’t realize that young guys sliding into her DMs were hitting on her. Her co-stars had to fill her in on what was happening after Walter thought the interactions were simply sweet fans sending her positive vibes. While she appreciates the compliment, she prefers men her own age.

“I just want to kiss someone, have great sex, and protect my knees,” Walter wrote for Cosmopolitan. “It’s very important at my age—you don’t have Megan Thee Stallion knees anymore past a certain point.”

(Via PEOPLE)