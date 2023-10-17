Wait, Where Does Little Cricket’s Tiny Clothing On ‘Gen V’ Come From?

(Spoilers for Amazon’s Gen V will be found below.)

The Boys spinoff Gen V will make a household name out of Lizzie Broadway. Her character, Emma/Little Cricket, is already beloved amongst viewers who are very worried that she will one day get squished. She can shrink and grow at will (although — trigger warning — binging and purging is involved), but there’s a practical consideration at work: How does she clothe herself at different sizes when doing things like this?

Well, when Cricket grows to giant size, she pretty much goes nude. That leads to some interesting parties, for sure, but when she shrinks, that would be… not great. An astute Redditor (who goes by the st0neysweetheart handle) has figured this detail out:

So in Episode 3 when Emma shrinks down to sneak into “the woods”/hospital, she is clearly wearing Polly Pocket clothes. If you look closely at the shoes they have the same flat rubbery bottoms all Polly shoes did, her shirt has a weird V in the back which Pollys needed to fit their heads in.

The user continues to detail how she noticed this as a former Polly Pocket enthusiast, so she easily figured out why Cricket’s clothing looks rubbery. “It causes me to think all of the clothes she wears as Cricket are probably all Polly Pocket clothes,” she added, and that seems plenty practical.

Let’s witness the evidence:

In other news, I just started watching #GenV . And I'm obsessed with Little Cricket. pic.twitter.com/2zT7LKYTmS — Amanda McKnight (@VampX13) October 2, 2023

Only a couple hours away from seeing little cricket again 🫣 pic.twitter.com/gZb4SW4n6d — SAĮF (@cowboy_shittt) October 12, 2023