The Little Drummer Girl packs a ridiculous amount of talent into a three-night event. Based on John le Carré’s spy novel of the same name, the BBC/AMC series stars Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon, and Florence Pugh (if you haven’t seen her in Lady Macbeth, please do; it’s an award-worthy performance), and every episode is directed by Park Chan-wook, of Oldboy and The Handmaiden fame. It’s his first project for the small-screen, and if it’s half as good as the last le Carré book to be turned into a limited series, The Night Manager, you won’t want to miss it. If only for Shannon’s accent and glasses.

Here’s the official synopsis.

The Little Drummer Girl weaves an explosive story of espionage and international intrigue; of love and betrayal. The series stars Alexander Skarsgård as Becker, twice Academy Award nominated Michael Shannon as Kurtz, and BAFTA nominated Florence Pugh as Charlie. Brilliant young actress Charlie (Pugh) strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on vacation in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker (Skarsgård), an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz (Shannon).

The Little Drummer Girl premieres with a two-hour episode on November 19, with subsequent installments on November 20 and November 21.