‘Lodge 49’ Has Failed To Find A New Home After Being Cancelled By AMC

The AMC comedy-drama Lodge 49 has been an acclaimed oddball for the two seasons it was on air — perhaps too odd to last longer than it did. Still, when the axe did come down in October, there was hope, from fans as well as its cast and crew, that it would find a new home somewhere, gaining a second act à la the One Day at a Time redux. Two months of searching later, and it appears there’s no happy ending for this one.

As per Deadline, series creator Jim Gavin took to Twitter to break the news that, after hunting for a new home, he and his team — including showrunner Peter Ocko and executive producer Paul Giamatti — are throwing in the towel.

DEAR LYNX, it breaks my heart to announce that LODGE 49 won't be going forward. We tried very hard to find a new home, but there were no takers. Ratings, metrics, algorithms…que sera, brah. I will write a proper postscript soon, but for now a few thoughts. (thread) — Jim Gavin (@jimatdeltaco) December 17, 2019

“DEAR LYNX, he wrote, “it breaks my heart to announce that LODGE 49 won’t be going forward. We tried very hard to find a new home, but there were no takers. Ratings, metrics, algorithms…que sera, brah.”

Lodge 49 — its title a reference to Thomas Pynchon’s classic The Crying of Lot 49 —was set in Long Beach, south of California, and followed Wyatt Russell as an ex-surfer trying to get his life together following the death of his father and the collapse of the family business. In Uproxx’s round-up of the best TV of 2019, Brian Grubb described it thusly:

It was a stoned look at loss and loneliness that touched on family and creating a new family and finding meaning in life. It also featured a booze-filled Thermos called Thermosaurus and a wild run to Mexico in search of mysterious parchments and Paul Giamatti flinging himself through windows and walls and out of airplanes. It was weird and funny and deep and almost impossible to explain in a short blurb like this. The closest I’ve ever gotten is “like The Big Lebowski crossed with National Treasure with a dusting of The Leftovers,” which is as reasonable as it is wildly unreasonable.

Anyway, pour one out for another real one too pure for this cruel world.

