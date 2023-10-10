Shortly after Secret Invasion started streaming on Disney+, Marvel found itself targeted by backlash after fans learned that the opening credits were made with AI. Well, surprise, it’s happening again.

According to a new report, Loki Season 2 is under fire for using AI-generated art for its official poster. AI art is still extremely controversial over justifiable fears that image generators are being trained on artists’ work without their consent (or compensation) and will ultimately replace human created art.

As for how fans were able to figure out the poster was made using AI, note the Roman numeral “IIII” just to the left of Tom Hiddleston’s face as well as abnormal poses for the characters:

Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is streaming October 6 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MvCdgJCP9k — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 31, 2023

Loki’s use of AI art was first noticed by illustrator Katria Raden who was able to find the original stock image that was used in the poster, which presents a major problem.

Via The Verge:

AI-generated stock imagery is a real issue for many creative professionals. As Raden notes: “licensing photos and illustrations on stock sites has been a way many hard-working artists have been earning a living. I don’t think replacing them with generated imagery via tech built on mass exploitation and wage theft is any more ethical than replacing Disney’s own employees.”

Despite the now-second AI controversy for Marvel, the Loki Season 2 premiere delivered record ratings for Disney+. According to Variety, it trailed just behind The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere and is reportedly primed to beat Ahsoka‘s five-day total for views.

(Via The Verge, Variety)