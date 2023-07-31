With Secret Invasion out of the way, Marvel just dropped the first trailer for Loki Season 2 as the reality-bending series gets ready to bring a barrel of mischief to Disney+ in October.

Returning to the title role, Tom Hiddleston joins Owen Wilson for another round of buddy cop adventures through time as they attempt to undo the damage, and looming threat, of the climactic Season 1 finale that saw Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) murder He Who Remains, a variant of the time-conquering villian Kang played by Jonathan Majors. Judging by the trailer, which features Ke Huy Quan making his Marvel debut, Loki will have his work cut out for him as Sylvie’s choice has created unfathomable chaos across the multiverse.

Ahead of the release, Marvel also dropped two posters touting Loki Season 2, which you can see below:

Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is streaming October 6 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/oA8mJza8qg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 31, 2023

Here’s the official synopsis:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+.