After making a well-received splash on Disney+ back in Summer 2021, Marvel fans have been eager for Loki Season 2 to emerge. Their prayers to the Trickster God have been answered. Marvel has officially revealed the release date for Loki Season 2, and this time around, fans will enjoy his reality-bending adventures in the cooler months of Fall thanks to the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion taking over summer.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, the second season of Loki will arrive on October 6. Feige made the announcement during the Disney+ Upfront on Tuesday, where he notably avoided a potential real-world problem for Loki Season 2: The presence of Jonathan Majors.

Via Variety:

Feige touted that “Loki” will be the studio’s “first ever second season,” returning to the story of Hiddleston’s god of mischief and his timeline hopping entanglements from Season 1. While the mogul also played up the return of costars Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino, as well as the appearance of Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan, Feige did not mention that Jonathan Majors is also expected to appear in Season 2, reprising his performance as one of the variants of the Marvel villain Kang from Season 1.

Majors’ presence in Loki Season 2 was teased in the end-credits scene for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which hinted that Tom Hiddleston’s Norse god and Owen Wilson’s Mobius will be hunting Kang variants across the multiverse. However, that plot line will no doubt invite scrutiny following Majors’ arrest for alleged domestic assault.

Loki Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+.

(Via Variety)