Getty Image

Lori Loughlin is a little busy these days. She won’t be able to return to her longtime Hallmark Channel show When Calls the Heart, all because she’s potentially destined to spend the rest of her life in prison due to her alleged participation in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal. Indeed, the world is already moving on without her: As per EW, When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a seventh season sans Aunt Becky.

The Full/Fuller House alum had already had been axed from the show, a heartwarming family drama set in the early 20th century. Loughlin played Abigail Stanton, the mayor of cozy Hope Valley. The show, the channel’s longest-running and top-rated program, was pulled from the air, mid-season, after the scandal broke in mid-March, with Hallmark execs saying they were “retooling” it.

This latest development comes three days after the network said When Calls the Heart would be back on air on May 5, with the remainder of the sixth season re-edited to remove all traces of its potentially jail-bound key player.

On top of When Calls the Heart, Loughlin also headlined Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ The Garage Sales Mysteries — a gig she also lost after the network severed all ties with her.

The actress and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are two of the 16 parents accused of conspiracy to commit money laundering. It was recently reported that Loughlin thought prosecutors were bluffing when they threatened her with serious jail time, which may have made things even worse for her.

(Via EW)