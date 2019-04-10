Getty Image

The day after actress Felicity Huffman agreed to plead guilty to charges stemming from the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal on Monday, news broke of Lori Loughlin’s potential plea deal with a minimum of two years of jail time. Later on Tuesday, however, it appeared that both Loughlin and her husband were facing an additional charge of money laundering conspiracy. So what happened? According to E! News, it seems that Loughlin might not have been taking the prosecutors’ threats seriously.

According to the report, a source familiar with Loughlin’s side of things said that “she has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by.” As a result, the actress “refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time”:

“Lori is finally realizing just how serious this is,” says the source, noting the former child model is beating herself up for not accepting the initial deal. “She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out.”

Needless to say, Loughlin, her husband, and their legal team now appear to be taking matters far more seriously than they were previously. Just a week ago, the internet was ablaze with reports detailing how Loughlin was signing autographs during her initial court appearances. But now? Aunt Becky probably won’t be going out of her way to appease her fans in or outside the court house anytime soon.

(Via E! News)