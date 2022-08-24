Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power
Amazon Prime Video
TV

The First 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power' Reactions Are Calling The Amazon Series 'Big, Bold, And Beautiful To Behold'

by: Twitter

With a little over a week left before its premiere, the first reactions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are storming in. Judging by what the majority of critics are saying, the Amazon series appears to be worth its massive price tag. (Each episode reportedly cost $50 million.) According to the reactions, the show captures the magic of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy realm while achieving its own visual style that delicately threads the needle between separating The Rings of Power from the Peter Jackson movies while still maintaining an epic look and feel that audiences have come to expect. That’s no easy task, but the Amazon series is ready to face the challenge.

“I have seen the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and they are a total joy,” Entertainment Weekly‘s Devan Coggan tweeted. “Watching it feels like stepping back into Middle-earth. I cannot wait to see where this story goes.”

“Good news, @FilmBayona directs the HELL out of the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: #RingsOfPower. Watch it on the biggest screen you can,” Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist wrote. “Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, and Owain Arthur are standouts. The whole series looks like a big win for Prime Video.”

“It’s a powerhouse of storytelling that reaffirms why I love LOTR and the kind of world building that empowers and inspires,” Fangirlish managing editor Lyra Hale wrote. “Also, badass women. Can’t forget about them!”

“I can say for certain you’re in for a treat,” Eric Francisco at Inverse tweeted. “Big, bold, and beautiful to behold. TBD if it’ll sit alongside Jackson’s films or deserve Tolkien’s name, but for now it’s all the maximalist pizazz one might expect from a historically expensive production.”

You can see more reactions to The Rings of Power below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power start streaming September 1 on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

