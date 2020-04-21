TV

Anna Kendrick’s ‘Love Life’ Trailer Is The Highlight Of HBO Max’s Launch-Day Titles

Senior Pop Culture Editor

When HBO Max debuts on May 27, the streaming service won’t have its biggest “get” (the Friends reunion special, which has been delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic), but it will have a solid selection of launch-day titles. There’s a ton of HBO series, obviously, including The Sopranos, The Wire, and Sex and the City, and 20 films from the Studio Ghibli library, as well as Friends, Rick and Morty, and The Big Bang Theory. There’s also original programming, like Looney Tunes Cartoons and Love Life, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick’s first foray into scripted television as a lead.

Created by Sam Boyd, Love Life “is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever,” according to the gooey, generic plot description. But hey, it’s a show starring Kendrick and Scoot McNairy — I will watch (and probably love) it.

Here’s more day one offerings:

The slate includes the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo



