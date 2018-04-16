‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Seems To Put A Major Fan Theory To Rest

The fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead premiered this week with what I thought was a very good episode that shows an enormous amount of potential for a much better series going forward with Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and, eventually, Jenna Elfman.

We’ll have more on the premiere episode soon, but for now, we want to quickly dispose of a popular fan theory that has gained some steam in the last few months: That Madison Clark is Alpha, a member of The Whisperers from Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead graphic novels. The ending of the season premiere certainly set the Clark family (along with Strand and Luciana) up as antagonists to the newest members of Fear the Walking Dead, but there is little indication that they’re playing The Whisperers, a group that disguises itself by wearing the skin of zombies.

Granted, The Whisperers are introduced in The Walking Dead comics by ambushing members of The Hilltop, but aside from the ambush, the similarities stop there outside of what I think might have been a slight nod to the fan theory by having Alicia disguise herself behind her hair until Althea approaches her. Besides that, the character of Madison bears no resemblance to Alpha in the comics and it’s unlikely that things have changed that much in the time jump. It would betray that character if she were depicted similar to Alpha, who is remorseless and uncaring, the kind of mother who would allow others to abuse her daughter.

Madison may have her problems, but lack of affection for her children is not one of them (in fact, the biggest complaint about Madison through the first three seasons was how much she smothered her children).

